Indiana reports 19 more coronavirus deaths, 1,629 new cases

MGN Image
MGN Image(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,629 more coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,704 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 147,582 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 31 more coronavirus deaths, 2,521 more cases were reported.

Friday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 2,328 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,962 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 8,651 (+92) cases and 170 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 8,281 (+128) cases and 130 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,088 (+20) cases and 53 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,692 (+22) cases and 21 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,298 (+16) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 761 (+3) cases and 14 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 378 (+6) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 323 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 140 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

