Foles, stingy defense lead Bears past Panthers 23-16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times and the Bears held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 23-16.

Foles finished with 198 yards passing and a touchdown and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground as the Bears opened the season 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2006, when they reached the Super Bowl.

Bridgewater was under duress most of the game and finished with 216 yards passing and two interceptions.

The Panthers had their three-game winning streak snapped while Chicago improved to 2-1 with Foles as the starter.

10/18/2020 4:39:34 PM (GMT -4:00)