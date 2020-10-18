Teen killed in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating a deadly shooting on the northwest side of South Bend.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said officers responded to a shots fired call several blocks south of Brookfield Street and California Avenue. There, they found evidence but no person to be injured.

A minute later, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Brookfield, where they found a teenage boy shot to death inside a vehicle, which had significant damage and bullet holes. The victim has yet to be identified.

Right now, there are no suspects.

