“Women for Amy” bus makes stop in Mishawaka

By Carly Miller
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A bus tour in support of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett made a stop in Mishawaka Saturday.

Hosted by the Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, the bus featuring a picture of Barrett’s face is making its way to 12 different states throughout the month of October and wanted to make a stop in Barrett’s hometown.

Dozens of people showed up to the event to show their support for Barrett’s confirmation.

“It’s been really great to be out with conservative women, and to see their just excitement about Judge Barrett," CEO and President of CWA Penny Nance said.

Nance says the next stop on the Women for Amy bus tour will be in Iowa.

