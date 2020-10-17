Advertisement

South Bend Cubs host final movie night

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs hosted its final movie night at Four Winds Field tonight.

Hundreds of people came out to watch Hocus Pocus.

There was also a Halloween costume contest, with a special prize for the top three participants.

Proceeds from ticket sales will help Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana.

“And it’s an opportunity for them to raise funds for their house and what they do. To be a part of that [is]something special. It’s been a crazy year but from day one we said that we wanted to be good community partners, found other ways to use the ball park and help other organizations,” said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart.

There was a fireworks show after the movie.

People were asked to social distance and wear masks.

