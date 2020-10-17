Scattered showers Sunday, a temperature rollercoaster ride next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A chilly football Saturday in Michiana included cloud cover and very breezy conditions. It felt cool even though we topped out in the low 60s. Up next is some rain showers throughout the day Sunday with cooler temperatures for the first couple days of the work week.

Scattered showers will move in late Saturday night and continue through the early part of the afternoon Sunday as a cold front drifts South through Michiana. The showers will be accompanied by temperatures in the lower 50s Sunday and a breeze that will begin warm from the South but eventually flip out of the northwest and bring some cooler air in for Monday.

Most of the showers will move out By Sunday afternoon but we are left with a pretty unsettled pattern through the start of the week. Monday and Tuesday will feature lots of cloud cover with few peaks of sunshine and a chance for scattered showers Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be near 50 on Monday and heading into the middle 50s by Tuesday.

The warming trend will continue through Thursday, but we will be dealing with more chances for showers as another front moves through the area on Wednesday. This will be a warm front leading to the middle 60s by Thursday afternoon before temperatures come crashing back into the lower 50s by the weekend.

Looking long range, we still find it possible for some areas to see their first flakes of the season at the start of the last week of October. A mix of rain and snow could be likely with temperatures falling into the 40s heading into Halloween weekend and continuing through the start of November.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 63

Saturday’s Low: 33

Precipitation: 0.00″

