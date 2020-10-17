Advertisement

PINK Project partners with Sorella Boutique to raise funds for breast cancer patients

Shoppers who donated to the Pink Project got half off their final purchase.
Shoppers who donated to the Pink Project got half off their final purchase.
By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Sorella Boutique in Granger showed their support for the PINK Project to raise funds for people fighting breast cancer.

You might have seen the big pink firetruck parked in Heritage Square on Saturday.

Its name is Izzy and you’ll see it parked near events supporting those going through breast cancer, just like the one with Sorella Boutique.

Organizers say these funds will make a difference in turning breast cancer patients into survivors.

“It’s really important to me to have resources for patients and that is part of what I do at the breast health programs at United Health Services. So, my good friend Jill who owns Sorella Boutique right here in Heritage Square, this was her idea today,” said PINK Project lead Kim Zabrosky.

Zabrosky, a seventeen-year cancer survivor, was one of several other survivors to put their signature on Izzy, supporting other patients to keep fighting.

