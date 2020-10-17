Advertisement

Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 16

By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Oct. 16.

Indiana Scores:

Mishawaka Marian, 48, South Bend St. Joseph, 0

Bremen, 54, South Bend Clay, 0

Knox, 46, Caston, 8

Warsaw, 35, Concord, 17

Guerin Catholic, 24, Culver Academy, 14

Elkhart, 28, New Prairie, 7

Fairfield, 24, Churubusco, 6

Wawasee, 37, Goshen, 21

Hanover Central, 48, South Central, 0

Bluffton, 35, Lakeland, 6

Portage, 34, LaPorte, 28 - OT

LaVille, 42, Culver, 6

Mishawaka, 41, Northridge, 21

Penn, 53, South Bend Adams, 14

Pioneer, 38, North Judson, 13

Maconaquah, 29, Rochester, 28 - OT

Jimtown, 31, South Bend Riley, 6

South Bend Washington, 35, John Glenn, 13

Southwood, 32, Tippecanoe Valley, 8

Valparaiso, 44, Lake Central, 17

North White, 30, West Central, 24 - OT

West Noble, 34, Prairie Heights, 0

Winamac, 10, Triton, 9

Michigan Scores:

St. Joe, 54, Gull Lake, 14

Lakeshore, 13, Lakeview, 7

Benton Harbor, 41, Loy Norrix, 27

Ithaca, 51, Three Rivers, 7

Coloma, 24, Watervliet, 16

Constantine, 43, Kal. United, 28

Berrien Springs, 44, Brandywine, 21

Buchanan, 19, Niles, 0

Vicksburg, 33, Dowagiac, 0

Otsego, 35, Sturgis, 7

Lawrence, 72, Michigan Lutheran, 0

Bridgman, 57, Eau Claire, 0

Jackson Vandercook Lake, 54, New Buffalo, 30

Latest News

Notre Dame

1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Louisville at Notre Dame

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Louisville matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Sports

Friday Night Football 2020 - Oct. 16, Part 2

Updated: 12 hours ago
Sports

Friday Night Football 2020 - Oct. 16, Part 1

Updated: 12 hours ago
Notre Dame

Notre Dame football has no positive COVID-19 tests for first time since September 8th

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says it finally felt normal again.

Latest News

Sports

No ND players in quarantine or isolation

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
News

Plymouth head football ready for practice after recovering from COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Rockies head coach John Barron told 16 News Now his body felt like nothing he’s ever felt before while experiencing his early COVID-19 symptoms.

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Louisville at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame is currently #4. Will they still be in the top 4 at the end of the season and make the College Football Playoff?

Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton focused on his game, not outside distractions

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Kyle Hamilton was back last week after missing the USF game with an ankle sprain.

Sports

Northridge to limit fan capacity for Friday’s game against Mishawaka

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
This news comes after Elkhart County was coded Orange in the latest Indiana COVID-19 scoring chart

High School

Plymouth head football coach John Barron is covid free and ready to practice

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
He had tested positive for the virus at the end of September and was hospitalized last week.