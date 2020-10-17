Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 16
Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Oct. 16.
Indiana Scores:
Mishawaka Marian, 48, South Bend St. Joseph, 0
Bremen, 54, South Bend Clay, 0
Knox, 46, Caston, 8
Warsaw, 35, Concord, 17
Guerin Catholic, 24, Culver Academy, 14
Elkhart, 28, New Prairie, 7
Fairfield, 24, Churubusco, 6
Wawasee, 37, Goshen, 21
Hanover Central, 48, South Central, 0
Bluffton, 35, Lakeland, 6
Portage, 34, LaPorte, 28 - OT
LaVille, 42, Culver, 6
Mishawaka, 41, Northridge, 21
Penn, 53, South Bend Adams, 14
Pioneer, 38, North Judson, 13
Maconaquah, 29, Rochester, 28 - OT
Jimtown, 31, South Bend Riley, 6
South Bend Washington, 35, John Glenn, 13
Southwood, 32, Tippecanoe Valley, 8
Valparaiso, 44, Lake Central, 17
North White, 30, West Central, 24 - OT
West Noble, 34, Prairie Heights, 0
Winamac, 10, Triton, 9
Michigan Scores:
St. Joe, 54, Gull Lake, 14
Lakeshore, 13, Lakeview, 7
Benton Harbor, 41, Loy Norrix, 27
Ithaca, 51, Three Rivers, 7
Coloma, 24, Watervliet, 16
Constantine, 43, Kal. United, 28
Berrien Springs, 44, Brandywine, 21
Buchanan, 19, Niles, 0
Vicksburg, 33, Dowagiac, 0
Otsego, 35, Sturgis, 7
Lawrence, 72, Michigan Lutheran, 0
Bridgman, 57, Eau Claire, 0
Jackson Vandercook Lake, 54, New Buffalo, 30
