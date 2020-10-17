Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 16

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Oct. 16.

Indiana Scores:

Mishawaka Marian, 48, South Bend St. Joseph, 0

Bremen, 54, South Bend Clay, 0

Knox, 46, Caston, 8

Warsaw, 35, Concord, 17

Guerin Catholic, 24, Culver Academy, 14

Elkhart, 28, New Prairie, 7

Fairfield, 24, Churubusco, 6

Wawasee, 37, Goshen, 21

Hanover Central, 48, South Central, 0

Bluffton, 35, Lakeland, 6

Portage, 34, LaPorte, 28 - OT

LaVille, 42, Culver, 6

Mishawaka, 41, Northridge, 21

Penn, 53, South Bend Adams, 14

Pioneer, 38, North Judson, 13

Maconaquah, 29, Rochester, 28 - OT

Jimtown, 31, South Bend Riley, 6

South Bend Washington, 35, John Glenn, 13

Southwood, 32, Tippecanoe Valley, 8

Valparaiso, 44, Lake Central, 17

North White, 30, West Central, 24 - OT

West Noble, 34, Prairie Heights, 0

Winamac, 10, Triton, 9

Michigan Scores:

St. Joe, 54, Gull Lake, 14

Lakeshore, 13, Lakeview, 7

Benton Harbor, 41, Loy Norrix, 27

Ithaca, 51, Three Rivers, 7

Coloma, 24, Watervliet, 16

Constantine, 43, Kal. United, 28

Berrien Springs, 44, Brandywine, 21

Buchanan, 19, Niles, 0

Vicksburg, 33, Dowagiac, 0

Otsego, 35, Sturgis, 7

Lawrence, 72, Michigan Lutheran, 0

Bridgman, 57, Eau Claire, 0

Jackson Vandercook Lake, 54, New Buffalo, 30

