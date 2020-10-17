Local rally held alongside national women’s march

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A rally in South Bend on Saturday was held in opposition to President Trump and his efforts to fill the Supreme Court seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The rally was at Howard Park and was a sister event to the march that was happening in Washington D.C.

People came with homemade signs, and there were different speakers at the event.

The organizer says the idea was to energize voters before the election.

“If you don’t participate, if you don’t vote, if you aren’t engaged in the process, then you don’t have a say in what’s going on. And this is our chance to have our voices heard and to really make a difference," organizer Jennifer VanderVeen said.

VanderVeen says she was very pleased with the turnout of today’s event.

