Indiana reports 31 more coronavirus deaths, 2,521 new cases

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,521 more coronavirus cases and 31 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,685 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 145,977 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 22 more coronavirus deaths and 2,328 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,962 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 8,560 (+127) cases and 170 (+3) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 8,155 (+116) cases and 129 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,069 (+61) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,670 (+50) cases and 21 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,282 (+21) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 758 (+10) cases and 14 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 372 (+10) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 323 (+3) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 139 (+8) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

