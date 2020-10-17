Advertisement

Book’s TD run helps No. 4 Irish avert upset bid by Cardinals

Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards and Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter proved that gave No. 4 Notre Dame the lead for good as the Fighting Irish held off Louisville with a 12-7 Saturday.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards and Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter proved that gave No. 4 Notre Dame the lead for good as the Fighting Irish held off Louisville with a 12-7 Saturday.

Williams ran 25 times and had his third 100-yard game of the season as the Irish (4-0, 3-0 ACC) who won their 22nd straight at Notre Dame Stadium.

It came against an inspired 3-4 Louisville defense that spent most of the afternoon on the field.

Notre Dame controlled the clock for more than 36 minutes, including a game-ending 14-play drive that burned the final 7:55.

10/17/2020 6:47:53 PM (GMT -4:00)

