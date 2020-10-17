2nd Chance: Pinky & Spot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting two dogs from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Pinky and Spot! They are a bonded pair of dogs that must be adopted together.

Pinky is a 2-year-old female pitbull-terrier mix. She’s a shy dog that depends on Spot -- a 3-year-old male pitbull-terrier mix.

They are owner surrenders, and both are up to date on vaccinations. A home without small children will be required for whoever adopts them, because they are so bonded.

The adoption fee for both of them is 170 dollars.

