Advertisement

2nd Chance: Pinky & Spot

Humane Society of Elkhart County
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting two dogs from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Pinky and Spot! They are a bonded pair of dogs that must be adopted together.

Pinky is a 2-year-old female pitbull-terrier mix. She’s a shy dog that depends on Spot -- a 3-year-old male pitbull-terrier mix.

They are owner surrenders, and both are up to date on vaccinations. A home without small children will be required for whoever adopts them, because they are so bonded.

The adoption fee for both of them is 170 dollars.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2nd Chance: Pinky & Spot

Updated: 37 minutes ago
2nd Chance: Pinky & Spot

News

Pet Vet: Breast Cancer Awareness in Pets

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, tells us about breast cancer in pets, as well as how this condition in animals is helping in our fight against this disease in people.

News

South Bend Cubs host final movie night

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Hundreds of people came out to watch "Hocus Pocus."

Michigan

Michigan court stops 2-week absentee ballot extension

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Michigan appeals court has blocked a 14-day extension to accept and count absentee ballots.

Latest News

News

Jaheim Lamar Campbell charging documents

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Chilly weather pattern for a while

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CHILLY OCTOBER WEATHER PATTERN... Besides a couple of brief milder periods, like this Saturday, this 10 day forecast is quite chilly for this time of the year. Our normal high temperature is in the low 60s right now. We also have several chances for rain showers...a few spots may get a shower or sprinkles this evening, then a much better chance for rain showers on Sunday. Several weak systems could bring us scattered showers next week. Then it looks like even colder air comes in next weekend into the following week...and we could even get some rain and snow mixed on that Monday...

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Vitamin D and COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Does more Vitamin D lower your risk for severe COVID?

News

Michiana sees spike in daily COVID-19 cases

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Health officials say they are starting to see higher numbers of daily COVID-19 cases than back in the spring when the first wave hit.

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Authorities make arrest in case of 7-year-old shooting death

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide released the name of the man who shot and killed 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens back on Aug. 29.