Advertisement

The coldest morning of the Fall season, so far in Michiana

Wake-up temperatures in the low 30s allow a hard freeze to take place
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

A FROZEN start to our day with A Freeze Warning in effect until 8am. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Wake-up temperatures are in the low 30s with a minor wind chill making it feel like the 20s. This afternoon, highs will top out in the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine. Evening rain will be light and scattered, popping up on the radar just as Friday Night Football games kickoff around 7pm.

TONIGHT:

Overnight lows drop back into the low 30s, once again. Another potential hard-freeze for your Saturday morning along with clear skies and a chilly breeze.

TOMORROW:

Dry conditions for another big game-day! Highs in the low 60s as the Fighting Irish take on Louisville in the House that Rockne Built. A pleasant day, overall, with strong winds from the south and another arriving band of showers Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-16-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
The coldest morning of the season, so far.

Forecast

Chilly weather for a while

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
CHILLY WEATHER PATTERN... We are into the chilly weather pattern we've been expecting, and it's going last most of the next couple of weeks. Tonight will be one of the colder nights with a widespread frost and light freeze expected by morning. We may get a bit of a warm up Saturday and again later next week, but overall the chilly air will remain. We could get a brief shower in lake-effect areas this evening...maybe a few spots Friday evening, and then better chances early next week...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Freeze Warning goes into effect early Friday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Clearing skies allow temperatures to plummet into the 30s tonight.

Latest News

Forecast

Get ready for chilly weather

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HERE COMES FALL FOR A WHILE... Yes, we've already had some fall-like temperatures at times this season, but this should be the longest stretch we've see. There will be at least a couple of widespread frosts, with the best chances Friday morning and Saturday morning. The actual cold front comes through late tonight, and that will be the start of the cool-down. Most of the time it will stay dry. But there is a chance for scattered lake-effect showers Thursday afternoon and evening...with another chance for showers from late Sunday through Monday and Tuesday...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT

News

Final day of 70s before temperatures drastically change

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Fall-like chill settles into Michiana later this week

News

16 Morning News Now WNDU 10-14-2020 Tricia Josh Kimberly

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT
16 Morning News Now

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 10-14-2020

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT
Fall-like chill settles into Michiana later this week

Forecast

One More Mild Day...

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
GET READY FOR MORE CHILLY AIR... As we've been saying, we have one more mild October day on Wednesday, then it's back to reality. That means highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s most of the time through early next week, and probably on through the rest of next week. We would have the chance for a frost, or maybe light freeze, a couple of times as well. Overall, it's a dry pattern, though, with only a few "chances" to get some showers. The best chance right now appears to be Sunday night and Monday...