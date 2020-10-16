The coldest morning of the Fall season, so far in Michiana

TODAY:

A FROZEN start to our day with A Freeze Warning in effect until 8am. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Wake-up temperatures are in the low 30s with a minor wind chill making it feel like the 20s. This afternoon, highs will top out in the middle 50s with plenty of sunshine. Evening rain will be light and scattered, popping up on the radar just as Friday Night Football games kickoff around 7pm.

TONIGHT:

Overnight lows drop back into the low 30s, once again. Another potential hard-freeze for your Saturday morning along with clear skies and a chilly breeze.

TOMORROW:

Dry conditions for another big game-day! Highs in the low 60s as the Fighting Irish take on Louisville in the House that Rockne Built. A pleasant day, overall, with strong winds from the south and another arriving band of showers Sunday.

