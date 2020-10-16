Advertisement

St. Joseph County Police reinstate program to find people at risk of ‘wandering’

Sheriff Bill Redman says technology like this not only makes it more likely to find people who wandered away from their home, but also saves a lot of resources.
By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The St. Joseph County Police Department reinstated Project Lifesaver to help them quickly respond to people at risk of wandering away from their homes.

Adults and children who have Alzheimer’s, Autism, Dementia, or mental health concerns that put them at risk of wandering can quickly be found by tracking a monitor that goes on the person’s wrist or ankle.

Officers showed 16 News Now how it works by hiding the monitor somewhere in the parking lot.

Within a matter of minutes, they found the monitor.

“If we have a person who wanders off, we are utilizing a lot of resources. A lot of officers are called in: reserve officers, horse posse members. So we utilize a lot of people. In this situation, we’d be able to keep it to a minimum knowing that we have the ability to track these individuals faster and a quicker response time,” Sheriff Redman said.

If you want to learn more about teaming your family up with Project Lifesaver, you can call the program leader Daniel Banicki at 574-245-6569.

