St. Joseph County Fairgrounds hosting Boo Bash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizers at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds are setting up for a spooky weekend.

Today’s the second annual Boo Bash, and they’re inviting families to come out and enjoy trick or treating and other Halloween activities at the fairgrounds.

There will be a Trunk or Treat Trail where kids can collect some goodies before heading to their haunted maze, and eventually ending up in a pumpkin patch.

The pandemic canceled many events at the fair this year, but fair board members say they’re just happy to see people enjoying themselves and spending time at the fairgrounds.

“We’re grateful we can do something outside, families can walk around, kids can get their treats and wear their costumes, and we’re providing something for the community,” said fair board member Donna Davis.

The Boo Bash gets started at 5 p.m. tomorrow and costs $5 at the door.

Don’t forget to bring a mask.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.