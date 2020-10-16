Advertisement

Prayer vigil held for University Park Mall shooting victim

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for a prayer vigil Thursday night, for 23-year-old Delaney Crosby, who was shot and killed inside University Park Mall on Sept. 12.

The vigil was hosted by On Site Prayer Ministry and took place at Granger Community Church.

Crosby’s family members were in attendance.

The group has these events any time there is a homicide in St. Joseph County just to let the victims' family members know that they are not alone in their grief.

“So we gather to support the family, the friends, the loved ones of the deceased, to show that every life has value. There are people that are concerned about what has happened," said organizer Michael Elliott.

The shooter, 21-year-old Dazhon Howard, has been charged with murder.

