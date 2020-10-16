Notre Dame football has no positive COVID-19 tests for first time since September 8th

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s probably the best news the Notre Dame football team has received this year.

Brian Kelly announced today there are no Fighting Irish players in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. It’s the first time since September 8th the Notre Dame football team has not had anybody out due to the virus.

Kelly was thrilled to deliver the news.

First, for health reasons. He believes the protocols the team has in place are working. But secondly, Notre Dame had a full roster to work with in practice this week. No one was switching positions. All players had a balanced work load.

Kelly says it finally felt normal again.

“In terms of routine, this felt as back to normal as we’ve had even more so since the Duke week," Kelly said. "This really felt like a normal work week that you would have during a non-covid season. Our guys felt a lot more comfortable. We had a number of tests that were negative and that wasn’t the topic of conversation. It was back to work from that perspective.”

The Fighting Irish will go back to work again on Saturday when Notre Dame takes on the Louisville Cardinals. That will be a 2:30 PM kick on WNDU. Be sure to tune into 16 News Now at 1:30 Pm for Countdown to Kickoff.

