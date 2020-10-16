Medical Moment: Vitamin D and COVID-19
Published: Oct. 16, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In today’s Medical Moment: Does more Vitamin D lower your risk for severe COVID?
The race to find a universal cure for COVID is heating up.
Now Vitamin D is making headlines as a possible factor to prevent and treat COVID-19.
Martie Salt has the details.
Two groups most commonly affected by Vitamin D deficiencies are African Americans and the elderly, the two groups also most impacted by COVID-19.
