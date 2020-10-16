Advertisement

Medical Moment: Know your risks of post-surgical bleeding

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you have post-surgical bleeding, you may be at a higher risk of dying from complications.

Coming up in the Medical Moment: Know your risk factors before you enter the operating room.

With the endless possibilities of what can go wrong, surgery can be frightening for many.

But once the surgery is over, there are still complications, like bleeding and blood clots that can put your life at risk.

A new study took a closer look and found some surprising results.

Martie Salt has the details.

Another thing you can do if you or your doctor are concerned about bleeding or if you have a low blood count: Ask for a blood test before your surgery.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child dropped off at Memorial Hospital dies

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The child who was dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries has died, according to St. Joseph County Metro Homicide.

News

Michiana families speak out on life after homicide

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
As if the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t bad enough, the United States is also seeing a big surge in homicides this year.

News

Michiana families speak out on life after homicide

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Michiana families speak out on life after homicide

News

Medical Moment: Know your risks of post-surgical bleeding

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Medical Moment: Know your risks of post-surgical bleeding

Latest News

Indiana

Plymouth on a roll with new wheel plant

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Chinese owned Jingu North America will manufacture steel wheels for the car and truck market at a plant on the city’s west side.

News

Plymouth on a roll with new wheel plant

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Plymouth on a roll with new wheel plant

News

Family of missing South Bend teen Huda Roushdy speak out, offer $2000 reward

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Family of missing South Bend teen Huda Roushdy speak out, offer $2000 reward

News

Deadline approaching for vote-by-mail in Indiana

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Deadline approaching for vote-by-mail in Indiana

News

Plymouth head football ready for practice after recovering from COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Plymouth head football ready for practice after recovering from COVID-19

News

Recent tragedy prompts family to speak out on suicide

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Recent tragedy prompts family to speak out on suicide