LaPorte County aiming for safety with Scare and Beware

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is making sure kids are safe this Halloween with Scare and Beware.

It’s a county-wide compliance check of all sex offenders in the area.

You can visit the department’s website for a full list of where registered offenders live in the community before heading out to trick-or-treat.

During the check, each offender was also encouraged not to participate on Halloween.

