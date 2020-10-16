LaPorte County aiming for safety with Scare and Beware
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is making sure kids are safe this Halloween with Scare and Beware.
It’s a county-wide compliance check of all sex offenders in the area.
You can visit the department’s website for a full list of where registered offenders live in the community before heading out to trick-or-treat.
During the check, each offender was also encouraged not to participate on Halloween.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.