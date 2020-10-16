K-9 Luna recovering after being shot Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - K-9 Luna is recovering after being shot during a manhunt on Tuesday in South Bend.

The road to recovery will be long for Luna.

She was shot in her inner right thigh, missing a leg bone but hitting a vein.

Doctors say they do not believe they’ll be able to remove the bullet and do not know if she’ll be able to return to service with the department.

Luna’s family and the St. Joseph County Police Department say they’re grateful to the community for the well wishes, prayers and support.

