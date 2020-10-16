Indiana reports 22 more coronavirus deaths, 2,328 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,328 more coronavirus cases and 22 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,654 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 143,495 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,962 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths and 1,172 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 8,433 (+112) cases and 151 (+1) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 8,039 (+116) cases and 128 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,008 (+40) cases and 52 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,620 (+54) cases and 20 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,261 (+23) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 748 (+4) cases and 14 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 362 (+6) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 320 (+6) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 131 (+5) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

