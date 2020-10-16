Howard Park Ice Trail to open in November

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Howard Park Ice Trail is set to open for its second season on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Skaters can expect a full season of exciting events including: $5 skate night, Friday afternoon skate club, and yoga on ice.

Masks are required indoors and on the ice trail.

Individual and family season passes are available for 10 percent off through Oct. 23.

