Firefighters battle blaze on Huron Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at the 2600 block of Huron Street in South Bend.

It started shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday.

Someone who lives in the residence tells 16 News Now that the house is divided into three apartments. He says five people were inside when the fire began, but they all were able to get out.

We will post updates as we continue to follow this breaking news story.

