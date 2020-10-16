Elkhart teacher honored for going above and beyond

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A local teacher is being honored for going above and beyond for his students.

Anthony Venable is an 8th grade teacher at Pierre Moran in Elkhart.

When the pandemic started, he wanted to cheer up his students.

So, at the end of the semester, he dressed up in a gorilla costume and visited every one of his students.

He gave each of them a gift, balloons and a special thank you message.

Homes for Heroes awarded Venable with a hero award this morning to thank him for his efforts.

“I value relationships and I value connecting with my students. I feel if you connect with them and they’re on your side, they’ll do anything for you. And then in turn, I’ll do anything for them,” Venable said.

Venable is also a veteran, so he was presented with a flag too.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.