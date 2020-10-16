Advertisement

Update: Indiana Toll Road reopens after truck fire

The truck was loaded with frozen food.
The truck was loaded with frozen food.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Toll Road has reopened after a truck fire Friday morning.

It happened near mile marker 85 around 6 a.m., shutting down eastbound lanes in the Mishawaka area.

No other vehicles were involved, and there were no injuries.

The truck was loaded with frozen food.

Traffic was allowed through on the passing lane shoulder as crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 22 more coronavirus deaths, 2,328 new cases

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.8%.

First Alert Weather

The coldest morning of the Fall season, so far in Michiana

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Chilly wake-up temperatures with a light drizzle during Friday night football

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-16-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
The coldest morning of the season, so far.

News

Firefighters battle blaze on Huron Street in South Bend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Firefighters at 2600 block of Huron Street, South Bend.

Latest News

National

AP FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thursday's town halls were the result of the second debate being canceled.

News

Prayer vigil held for University Park Mall shooting victim

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Prayer vigil held for University Park Mall shooting victim

National

Why tech giants limited the spread of NY Post story on Biden

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in recent memory, the two social media platforms enforced rules against misinformation on a story from a mainstream media publication.

News

Child dropped off at Memorial Hospital dies

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The child who was dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries has died, according to St. Joseph County Metro Homicide.

News

Michiana families speak out on life after homicide

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
As if the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t bad enough, the United States is also seeing a big surge in homicides this year.

News

Michiana families speak out on life after homicide

Updated: 17 hours ago
Michiana families speak out on life after homicide