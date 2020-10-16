Update: Indiana Toll Road reopens after truck fire

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Toll Road has reopened after a truck fire Friday morning.

It happened near mile marker 85 around 6 a.m., shutting down eastbound lanes in the Mishawaka area.

No other vehicles were involved, and there were no injuries.

The truck was loaded with frozen food.

Traffic was allowed through on the passing lane shoulder as crews cleared the scene.

