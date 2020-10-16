Advertisement

County Metro Homicide announces arrest in case of 7-year-old shooting death

Jaheim Lamar Campbell
Jaheim Lamar Campbell(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Metro Homicide released the name of the man who shot and killed 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens back on Aug. 29.

Jaheim Lamar Campbell, 18, was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Stephens was shot while attending another child’s birthday party.

According to the charging documents, Campbell was trying to shoot and kill another man.

That other man was present at the time that Stephens was shot. The bullets meant for the other person missed him, and hit Stephens instead.

Police were called to the 800 block of E. Donald St. in South Bend for reports of a shooting at 7:41 p.m.

They arrived to find the girl shot and in very serious condition. Medics took her to a local hospital where she would later be pronounced dead.

According to the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit, initial information received was that multiple shots were fired from a vehicle driving past the home. Although there were numerous people in front of the home when the shooting occurred, the child was the only person hit by the gunfire.

