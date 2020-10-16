Advertisement

Chilly weather pattern for a while

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CHILLY OCTOBER WEATHER PATTERN... Besides a couple of brief milder periods, like this Saturday, this 10 day forecast is quite chilly for this time of the year. Our normal high temperature is in the low 60s right now. We also have several chances for rain showers...a few spots may get a shower or sprinkles this evening, then a much better chance for rain showers on Sunday. Several weak systems could bring us scattered showers next week. Then it looks like even colder air comes in next weekend into the following week...and we could even get some rain and snow mixed on that Monday...

Tonight: An early evening shower sprinkle in spots...then clearing and becoming frosty overnight. Low: 33, Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday Clouds and a little sunshine. Becoming windy and milder. High: 60, Wind: S 15-25

Saturday night: Variably cloudy and not as cold. Low: 46

Sunday: Cloudy and chillier with rain showers in most areas. High: 53

