Child dropped off at Memorial Hospital dies

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The child who was dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries has died, according to St. Joseph County Metro Homicide.

She has been identified as Kardie Rose Weathersby, 3, of South Bend.

Weathersby was dropped off at Memorial Hospital on Oct. 13.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning in Fort Wayne.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stick with us as we continue to provide updates both on-air and online.

