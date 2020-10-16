Child dropped off at Memorial Hospital dies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The child who was dropped off at the emergency room with life-threatening injuries has died, according to St. Joseph County Metro Homicide.

She has been identified as Kardie Rose Weathersby, 3, of South Bend.

Weathersby was dropped off at Memorial Hospital on Oct. 13.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning in Fort Wayne.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stick with us as we continue to provide updates both on-air and online.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.