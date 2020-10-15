Woman who left baby in hot car appears in court
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman accused of leaving her 3-month-old baby in a hot car makes an appearance in court.
Today is the pre-trial conference for 28-year-old Samantha Ferrell.
She’s charged with felony neglect of a dependent.
Prosecutors say Ferrell left the baby in a car in a parking lot on Grape Road in July.
An officer on the scene measured the interior temperature of the car at 115 degrees.
A jury trial for Ferrell is scheduled for Oct. 29.
