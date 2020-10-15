Woman who left baby in hot car appears in court

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman accused of leaving her 3-month-old baby in a hot car makes an appearance in court.

Today is the pre-trial conference for 28-year-old Samantha Ferrell.

She’s charged with felony neglect of a dependent.

Prosecutors say Ferrell left the baby in a car in a parking lot on Grape Road in July.

An officer on the scene measured the interior temperature of the car at 115 degrees.

A jury trial for Ferrell is scheduled for Oct. 29.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.