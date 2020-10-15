Advertisement

‘We called her Nessie’: Giant lizard captured in Kansas lake

By KCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) – A community in Kansas recently played host to a somewhat unwelcome visitor: a large, non-native lizard that took up residence in a lake.

At first there were only a few sightings, but as they got more common, animal control had to get involved.

Area resident Penny McCallister spotted the lizard while walking her dogs this summer.

“Up came this creature with four legs out of the water,” she said.

At first the neighbors were skeptical.

“She was ranting and raving about this sighting she had of a creature,” said Laura Helmuth Miller, one of McCallister’s neighbors.

But then someone in the Lake Forest community snapped a photo of the lizard, which was unlike anything they’d ever seen in Kansas before.

“People started seeing it more and more,” Miller said.

They even gave it a name.

“We called her Nessie, like the Loch Ness Monster,” McCallister said. “I mean, she took on that name. Everyone called her Nessie.”

People saw the creature on and off for the past several months, but with the lake giving the lizard cover, it was just too hard to catch.

“We’re hoping it wasn’t someone’s pet, and they let it out,” McCallister said.

This week, Bonner Springs Animal Control managed to trap the lizard and take it to a rescue in Missouri.

“I was glad to see it go, really,” Miller said.

It turns out it’s an Asian water monitor. Police are still trying to find out how it ended up in the lake.

“It made it exciting around here for a few months, but I’m glad he’s captured and didn’t hurt anyone,” McCallister said.

It’s not exactly the Creature from the Black Lagoon, but it’s still probably safer in captivity.

Copyright 2020 KCTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Senate Judiciary Committee members debate Barrett Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
The Senate Democrats are accusing Republicans of ramming through the nomination. The Senate Republicans they are within their rights to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat even though it's an election year.

National Politics

AP-NORC poll: Americans critical of Trump handling of virus

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Majorities of Americans are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and his own illness.

National

‘Jagged Little Pill’ leads Tony Awards nominations with 15

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MARK KENNEDY
The nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

Indiana

Motorcycle ride to remember Jeremie Price this weekend

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
When a Plymouth teenager took his own life last month, his death left family and friends shocked and saddened. But this weekend, the community will come together to raise awareness and funds.

News

Contact WNDU by email or Facebook during phone outage

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Contact WNDU at 16NewsNow@wndu.com or through Facebook while our phone system is being upgraded.

Latest News

National

Barnes and Noble says cyber attack exposed customers’ data

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The bookstore chain said customers' financial information was not exposed, but transaction histories may have been.

National

Grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare” for his family.

Coronavirus

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Newly confirmed cases have surged across Europe over recent weeks as the fall kicks in, prompting authorities to bring back measures that had been relaxed over the summer.

Indiana

Grandfather of toddler who fell to death from cruise ship pleads guilty

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now and Associated Press
The grandfather of a Granger toddler who fell to her death from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

News

Motorcycle ride to remember Jeremie Price this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
When a Plymouth teenager took his own life last month, his death left family and friends shocked and saddened. But this weekend, the community will come together to raise awareness and funds.