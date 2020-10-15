The 16 Morning News Now team experiences the Niles Scream Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday morning, the 16 News Now crew continued its annual tradition of sending two of our bravest morning team members (not really!) to the Niles Scream Park in Niles, Michigan.

Melissa Stephens and Joshua Short proved just why this is indeed one of Michigan’s best haunted attractions. They visited two attractions within the park, The Basement and The Cursed Crusade.

The park is continuing to make sure visitors have a freighting, fun and safe experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve implemented new policies and several ways to keep you and your family healthy while at the park this year.

For dates, times and policy information before heading to the park, visit their website.

