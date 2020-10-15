Advertisement

The 16 Morning News Now team experiences the Niles Scream Park

By Joshua Short
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday morning, the 16 News Now crew continued its annual tradition of sending two of our bravest morning team members (not really!) to the Niles Scream Park in Niles, Michigan.

Melissa Stephens and Joshua Short proved just why this is indeed one of Michigan’s best haunted attractions. They visited two attractions within the park, The Basement and The Cursed Crusade.

The park is continuing to make sure visitors have a freighting, fun and safe experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve implemented new policies and several ways to keep you and your family healthy while at the park this year.

For dates, times and policy information before heading to the park, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana Gov. Holcomb tests negative for COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Holcomb was tested after learning that State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Louisville at Notre Dame

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame is currently #4. Will they still be in the top 4 at the end of the season and make the College Football Playoff?

News

Freeze Warning goes into effect early Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Clearing skies allow temperatures to plummet into the 30s tonight.

News

Early morning Elkhart shooting sends man to the hospital

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Thursday near Benham & Indiana Avenues in Elkhart.

Latest News

News

St. Joseph County Health Department faces some push back from church leaders

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
St. Joseph County Health Department faces some push back from church leaders

Crime

Suspect in deadly manhunt was granted an early release from prison in 2019

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Criminal records show Rodney Ross, the 30-year-old man at the center of yesterday's deadly manhunt in South Bend, who shot and injured both a SWAT team officer and a county K-9, was granted an early release from prison in 2019.

News

Suspect in manhunt has extensive history with SJCPD

Updated: 16 hours ago
Suspect in manhunt has extensive history with SJCPD

News

Skateboard competition happening in Elkhart this weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
One of the organizers, Urban Streetwear screen printing and skate shop in Elkhart, is seeing a business resurgence during the pandemic.

Indiana

8-year-old Riley patient meets runner raising awareness

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An 8-year-old Riley patient got to meet the man who’s running across the country to raise awareness and money for the type of cancer he’s battling.

News

Indiana remains in Stage 5 of reopening plan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Indiana will remain in Stage 5 of the reopening plan until November 14th and the face covering requirement will continue as well.