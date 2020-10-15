Advertisement

St. Joseph County Health Department faces some push back from church leaders

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Health Department officials have received some push back after urging faith leaders to host virtual services through March.

Health officials sent a letter to churches Tuesday stating that church gatherings have contributed to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Several faith leaders told 16 News Now that this is not true.

In a statement the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend said in part: “Since we are unaware of any outbreak coming from attendance at Catholic mass in St. Joseph County, we are confident that the precautionary measures which we have put in place have been effective in preventing the spread in our Catholic parishes.”

“The thought that maybe church services are leading to increase cases...We are not seeing that here. In my mind if people can go to a place like Lowe’s, Walmart and have a couple hundred people in the building at one time...and if that’s allowed...as a church we are just looking really to be treated fairly," said Pastor of Nfluence Church Lucas Miles

Father Bill Schooler at St. Pius said reading that letter from the health department was “frustrating” considering his parish is following all safety measures. He said he also wrote back to the health department.

Miles said he, too, is following health protocols.

“I’ve actually been on calls with the White House. I’ve been on conference calls with Dr. Fauci to make sure as a pastor that we are following this...that we are opening properly; and so I was confused when I saw some of the local guidelines that I feel like are ignoring the science of some of the state and national guidelines. I am kind of curious on what the thinking there is," Miles said.

The health department said in part: “We recognize that not all faith communities will share our sense of urgency related to either the status or impact of COVID-19 in our community. We are happy to review COVID-19 safety plans for congregations intending to continue in-person worship.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Suspect in deadly manhunt was granted an early release from prison in 2019

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Criminal records show Rodney Ross, the 30-year-old man at the center of yesterday's deadly manhunt in South Bend, who shot and injured both a SWAT team officer and a county K-9, was granted an early release from prison in 2019.

News

Suspect in manhunt has extensive history with SJCPD

Updated: 5 hours ago
Suspect in manhunt has extensive history with SJCPD

News

Skateboard competition happening in Elkhart this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
One of the organizers, Urban Streetwear screen printing and skate shop in Elkhart, is seeing a business resurgence during the pandemic.

Indiana

8-year-old Riley patient meets runner raising awareness

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An 8-year-old Riley patient got to meet the man who’s running across the country to raise awareness and money for the type of cancer he’s battling.

Latest News

News

Indiana remains in Stage 5 of reopening plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Indiana will remain in Stage 5 of the reopening plan until November 14th and the face covering requirement will continue as well.

Forecast

Get ready for chilly weather

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HERE COMES FALL FOR A WHILE... Yes, we've already had some fall-like temperatures at times this season, but this should be the longest stretch we've see. There will be at least a couple of widespread frosts, with the best chances Friday morning and Saturday morning. The actual cold front comes through late tonight, and that will be the start of the cool-down. Most of the time it will stay dry. But there is a chance for scattered lake-effect showers Thursday afternoon and evening...with another chance for showers from late Sunday through Monday and Tuesday...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: From nurse to entrepreneur

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
When a nurse noticed she was spending hours away from patients looking for the right tools, she took matters into her own hands.

Alert Bar

Silver Alert declared for missing South Bend teen

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A statewide Silver Alert was just declared for a missing South Bend teen, Huda Roushdy.

Indiana

Indiana listed on Chicago’s travel order list

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The City of Chicago issued a health order Tuesday requiring people coming from the Hoosier state to quarantine for 14 days.