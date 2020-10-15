Advertisement

Recent tragedy prompts family to speak out on suicide

Hulse family speaks out
Hulse family speaks out(WNDU)
By Zach Horner
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

New information, the body of a South Bend man missing since February was found last week, and his family had feared the worst.

This isn’t the first time his family has dealt with a tragedy like this.

“We pretty much knew that chances are that we weren’t ever going to find him alive, but we had hoped," Connie Hulse says who recently lost her son Tim to an apparent suicide.

Timothy Hulse first went missing back in February. 16 News Now spoke with his family then, who were searching around South Bend, hoping to find him alive.

“He had mentioned to several people that when it got bad enough, he did not want to be a burden to anybody," Connie says.

His health was failing, he had a history of brain aneurysms and he needed help. Then the tragic news, just last week Tim’s body was found on the roof of his apartment complex on the city’s Northwest side.

“I guess in a way I was comforted knowing we finally have an end," Connie says.

This is the second suicide the family has faced as Tim’s brother Corey died by suicide four years ago. Before Tim died he made sure his final resting place would be with his brother.

“He started his headstone. He knew he didn’t have long, and he knew he wanted to share a headstone with his brother Corey," Connie adds.

A tragedy here at home but suicide is a nationwide problem. Suicide rates per 100,000 deaths from 1999 to 2018 continue to rise; in total, a suicide rate increase of 35%. That information is per the CDC.

The family of Timothy Hulse wants people to know there is hope, just reach out for help. His mother Connie doesn’t want another family to live through this tragedy, and is calling for more mental health and medical services that could have saved her son.

“You need that human to human contact, to know that somebody is going to help you get through this, help you get to the doctor appointments, find the right person to work with you, find some kind of counselor, and somebody who isn’t only going to help you if you can afford to pay it, because most of the time people can’t afford to pay,” she says.

Resources for suicidal ideation and treatment:

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

https://www.betterhelp.com/

https://www.talkspace.com/

https://www.uhs-in.org/programs/suicideprevention/resourcesspc

