Plymouth on a roll with new wheel plant

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Plymouth seems to be on a roll.

Chinese owned Jingu North America will manufacture steel wheels for the car and truck market at a plant on the city’s west side. The $30 million project will create 80 new jobs.

The plant in question is already partially occupied. 110 workers with the Indiana Wheel Company have been making steel wheels for the RV industry there for the past 18 months.

Plymouth city leaders toured the facility last week.

“Indiana Wheels is very robotic. A lot of sparks flying, you know lot of welding going on,” said Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter.

Jingu North America will operate with 26 large, high tech, wheel-making robots of its own, although the company will leave room on the factory floor for humans.

“Rather exciting to hear the wages that they’re offering, $21 plus on average without benefits, that’s so, that’s unloaded,” added Jerry Chavez with the Marshall County Economic Development Corporation.

Chavez says both companies have owners from China. He calls their presence in Marshall County an example of insourcing jobs. “As a result of tariffs are here recently, with some of the administration’s push back on China, we have those companies that now feel, a, really it’s very important long term to be established and have that made in the USA brand.”

The Plymouth city council paved the way for the project this week by granting a ten year tax abatement.

