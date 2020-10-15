Plymouth head football ready for practice after recovering from COVID-19

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) -The Plymouth Rockies are set to start practice again after two weeks off the gridiron while their head coach, John Barron recovered from COVID-19.

16 News Now spoke to coach today and tells us more about how he’s feeling after fighting the virus.

Rockies head coach John Barron told 16 News Now his body felt like nothing he’s ever felt before while experiencing his early COVID-19 symptoms.

“You know, I knew I had it, Jack. It kind of started in my ears and my head. I started getting a little dizzy. I started hearing some metallic pinging noises in my brain honestly,” he said.

Barron tested positive for COVID-19 the Monday following their game against Wawasee, Sept. 28th.

Plymouth Community Schools announced the whole football team to go under quarantine and learn remotely for two weeks. They haven’t practiced since.

That same week, coach Barron says his symptoms got worse.

“I had COVID-pneumonia, was the deal and I was in the hospital for a couple of nights, a few days. It was just really painful and it was controlling my breathing pretty good. I mean, I had to kind of pant/breathe for about 48 hours,” he said.

Barron said the support from his wife and the health care professionals gave him the strength to fight through the pain.

Three weeks after what ended up being their last game of the regular season, Barron and the Rockies will get back to practice preparing for New Prairie in the playoffs.

“We were fortunate to get back on the winning ways against Wawasee--a good Wawasee team--at home. That was our last game. So I think we kind of figured it out--a little bit of what we are offensively and defensively. We got some kids back. So, I’m not really worried about New Prairie, honestly. I’m just worried about Plymouth,” Barron said.

Setting the stage for next Friday at the Rock Pile.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.