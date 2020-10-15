Plymouth head football coach John Barron is covid free and ready to practice

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Plymouth head football coach John Barron is now COVID free.

He had tested positive for the virus at the end of September and was hospitalized last week.

Barron and the Rockies will return to the practice field on Friday. Plymouth will play its next game in the postseason when sectional action begins. The Rockies will host the New Prairie Cougars on October 23rd.

