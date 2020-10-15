Northridge to limit fan capacity for Friday’s game against Mishawaka

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Northridge High School announced its game with Mishawaka on Friday will only welcome in fans that are family members of players, cheerleaders or band members.

Middlebury Community Schools Gold Card members will be admitted if they show their card at the gate.

This news comes after Elkhart County was coded Orange in the latest Indiana COVID-19 scoring chart.

Cash sales will not be accepted at the stadium on Friday.

