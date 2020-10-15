Motorcycle ride to remember Jeremie Price this weekend

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - When a Plymouth teenager took his own life last month, his death left family and friends shocked and saddened.

But this weekend, the community will come together to raise awareness and funds.

Fifteen-year-old Jeremie Price died on September 1. Friends say he was a kind kid who loved dirt bikes and video games.

Hundreds are expected to gather at a motorcycle ride on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Plymouth VFW Post 1162 in memory of Jeremie.

Registration for the 100-mile ride begins at 11:30 a.m., with departure at 1:30 p.m.

In addition to the ride, there will be a dinner, silent auction and games for families.

Proceeds will be used for funeral expenses and suicide awareness programs.

