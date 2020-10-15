Advertisement

Michigan reports 2,030 more coronavirus cases, 32* deaths

There have been 6,973 deaths and 141,091 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 2,030 more coronavirus cases and 32* more deaths on Thursday.

*The deaths announced today include 21 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 6,973 deaths and 141,091 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,359 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 76 deaths and 2,290 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 23 deaths and 753 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 12 deaths and 998 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

From Michigan State Police:

LANSING, MICH. Due to a slowdown in the reporting of electronic laboratory results, the COVID-19 case count for Oct. 15 contains additional case referrals that could have been included in yesterday’s report.

Daily, tens of thousands of tests results are sent to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) electronically. These messages are processed through commercial software designed to act as an integrator that connects health reporting systems.

The evening of Oct. 14, a slowdown in the processing of messages from COVID-19 testing laboratories to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System was noted. The issue has been resolved. No information was lost due to the slowdown. The processing of confirmed cases is again fully operational

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

