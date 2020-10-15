Advertisement

Memorials abound on what would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday

By WCCO and WCBS
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/WCBS) - People all over the world remembered George Floyd and honored his memory Wednesday on what would have been his 47th birthday.

The intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis is where George Floyd died in May after a former Minneapolis police officer held him to the ground with his knee for nearly eight minutes. His death sparked massive, ongoing protests against police brutality across the country.

On George Floyd’s birthday, the place of devastation turned into a place of some celebration. Toussaint Morrison brought a bouquet of “Happy Birthday” balloons.

“Celebrating his birthday is just a way of recognizing him as a human, since he was not recognized as a human by the police,” Morrison said. “It’s important to recognize George and what would have been his life, had he still been here and not stolen from us by the police department. So, still recognizing him as a human is really important.”

Howard Hobbs also came to recognize a man he never met, a man the world now knows. He brought his young granddaughters, saying this is a story for all ages.

“[My 4-year-old granddaughter] says ‘George Floyd,’ and she knew that George Floyd was killed by police. She told me that,” Hobbs said.

In New York City, George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, and others gathered in his name at the foot of a mural honoring the man.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to call him and tell him happy birthday or give him a hug or just hear him crack a joke, but I know he’s good,” Terrence Floyd said.

He says it’s clear from responses near and far that although his brother’s life is over, his work is not done.

“When I look at this mural right here, I see in my brother’s eyes he’s telling me, ‘Little bro, do what you got to do, man. Speak for me, walk for me, love for me.’ And that’s exactly what I’m gonna do,” he said.

Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death, including Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Their trial is set for March.

Copyright 2020 WCCO, WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

George Floyd remembered all over world on his birthday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Four former Minneapolis police officers face charges in relation to George Floyd’s death. Their trial is set for March.

News

St. Joseph County Health Department faces some push back from church leaders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Murphy
St. Joseph County Health Department faces some push back from church leaders

National

Facing new fire threat, PG&E cuts power to tens of thousands

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

National

Early voters braving miserably long lines shatter records

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Early voters are shattering records. "Historic turnout" is expected for the general election.

Latest News

Crime

Suspect in deadly manhunt was granted an early release from prison in 2019

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Criminal records show Rodney Ross, the 30-year-old man at the center of yesterday's deadly manhunt in South Bend, who shot and injured both a SWAT team officer and a county K-9, was granted an early release from prison in 2019.

National Politics

First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID, now negative

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

National

Cells at San Diego Zoo lead to cloning of endangered horse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Little Kurt looks like any other baby horse as he frolics playfully in his pen. He isn’t afraid to kick or head-butt an intruder who gets in his way and, when he’s hungry, dashes over to his mother for milk.

National Politics

Postal Service agrees to reverse service changes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide.

National

Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Suspect in manhunt has extensive history with SJCPD

Updated: 5 hours ago
Suspect in manhunt has extensive history with SJCPD