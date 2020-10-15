Advertisement

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Louisville at Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking:

Notre Dame is currently #4. Will they still be in the top 4 at the end of the season and make the College Football Playoff?

(If you can’t view the poll above, click here.)

Tell us what you think, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

Countdown to Kickoff will air live from Notre Dame Stadium on WNDU from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, right before Louisville and Notre Dame take the field.

Watch the game on WNDU beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Week 3: What do you expect to happen Saturday night?

Irish blowout win: 17%

Irish start slow, but win convincingly: 48%

Irish win a close one: 22%

Florida State wins: 13%

Week 2: Does the return of the Big Ten hurt Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances?

Yes: 50%

No: 50%

Week 1: With fewer teams playing, would winning a national title this season come with an asterisk?

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton focused on his game, not outside distractions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Kyle Hamilton was back last week after missing the USF game with an ankle sprain.

Notre Dame

Former Irish offensive linemen Sam Mustipher promoted to Bears active roster, Alex Bars to make first NFL start

Updated: 13 hours ago
This news comes after offensive guard James Daniels suffered a torn pec and will be out for the season.

Notre Dame

Irish OT Liam Eichenberg named Barstool Sports’ “Football Guy of the Week” after playing through brutal eye injury

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Eichenberg did re-enter the game and his grittiness was noticed by the popular Barstool sports podcast Pardon My Take.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams does not shy away from contact

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Williams averaged 9.7 yards per carry against the Seminoles.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Nate Clurman named Notre Dame hockey team captain

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT
Seniors Pierce Crawford, Matt Hellickson and Colin Theisen will serve as alternate captains.

College

Goshen College pauses all athletic activities for a week

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The pause will last through Monday October 19th, when the decision will be re-evaluated.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish forward Danielle Cosgrove to take a leave of absence to focus on mental health

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Cosgrove says she’s been struggling with mental health and wants to focus on becoming a healthier person.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly does not pay close attention to the ACC standings

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
After the 3-0 start to the season, the Notre Dame football team has moved up to No. 4 in the AP Poll.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football program has zero positive COVID-19 cases over the last week

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
There are currently two players in isolation, and zero players in quarantine.

Notre Dame

Irish WR Javon McKinley’s success limits Kevin Austin’s production in season debut

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Austin had only one target in the game when Ian Book overthrew the 6′2″ wide out in the first quarter.