Library misspelled in Indiana library parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) – It’s always important to spellcheck.

Just ask the person who misspelled library – l-i-b-r-a-r-e-y.

It was part of a street marking painted in the parking lot at the Indianapolis Library Services Center.

A library employee says a contractor was responsible for the misspelling.

The error will be corrected.

We don’t see what is so funney? 😂



2020. What can we say? https://t.co/TxVgWQUWJR — Indianapolis Public Library (@indylibrary) October 14, 2020

