Kyle Hamilton focused on his game, not outside distractions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish easily handled Florida State on Saturday night and while Coach Kellys thinks the defense was still a little rusty, the Irish returned one of their best players.

Kyle Hamilton was back last week after missing the USF game with an ankle sprain.

The two week pause allowed the safety to heal.

The former All American currently leads the Irish with 15 tackles in his two games this season.

Even with all of the hype surrounding him, Hamilton just wants to stay focused on his game.

“He’s a difference-maker," head coach Brian Kelly said. "He covers ground like no safety that I have coached. He plays with physicality. He’s smart. He’s a terrific football player.”

“I try not to look too much into social media and stuff like that,” Hamilton said. “I just try to be myself and keep down the path that I’m going because distractions don’t do anything. All they do is slow me down. So I feel like if I just stay to myself and follow my orders and do my job, I feel like I’ll be successful.”

Hamilton will look to continue his strong start to the season as the Irish welcome in Louisville this Saturday at 2:30.

