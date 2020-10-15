Advertisement

Irish OT Liam Eichenberg named Barstool Sports’ “Football Guy of the Week” after playing through brutal eye injury

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In Notre Dame’s last game, the Fighting Irish won the battle against the Florida State Seminoles 42-26.

One Notre Dame offensive lineman knows it was a battle. He had the battle scar to prove it.

Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg went down after a Florida State defender poked him in the eye. His eye was swollen shut. Eichenberg said he could still see for the majority of the time and all he wanted to do was play. He said the most frustrating part about it all was he could not get his contact back in his eye.

After icing his eye, Eichenberg did re-enter the game. His grittiness was noticed by the popular Barstool sports podcast Pardon My Take.

The podcast named Eichenberg their “Football Guy of the Week” after he grinded through this brutal eye injury.

“I used to listen to Barstool," Eichenberg said. "I really don’t anymore. It’s kinda busy in season. I am honored to receive the Football Guy of the Week. If it’s for grit, I appreciate it. I was just happy I could be out there and we could get the win.”

The Football Guy of the Week Liam Eichenberg and the Fighting Irish are back on the field again on Saturday against Louisville.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM right here on WNDU. Be sure to tune in at 1:30 PM for 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff as the Countdown Crew gets you ready for the game.

