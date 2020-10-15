Indiana reports 23 more coronavirus deaths, 1,962 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,962 more coronavirus cases and 23 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.4%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,632 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 141,212 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths and 1,172 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 8,321 (+131) cases and 150 (+2) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 7,925 (+152) cases and 126 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,972 (+44) cases and 51 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,567 (+22) cases and 20 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,239 (+22) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 742 (+8) cases and 14 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 355 (+1) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 314 (+20) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 126 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

