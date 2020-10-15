Advertisement

Indiana Gov. Holcomb tests negative for COVID-19

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has tested negative for COVID-19.

He was tested after learning that State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

From the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb:

Governor Eric J. Holcomb has tested negative for COVID-19.

The Governor was tested out of an abundance of caution after learning that State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday after spending time with her grandson and daughter, who also tested positive. Dr. Box will quarantine for 14 days.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, several members of the Governor’s Office, and several members of the state department of health were also tested out of an abundance of caution.

The Governor, Dr. Weaver, and staff members received both an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, and all had negative results on both.

According to Dr. Box and Dr. Weaver, the Governor and staff members did not meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of close contact as they were socially distanced and wore masks during their interactions with Dr. Box.

“Janet and I are wishing Dr. Box and her family a speedy recovery,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The coronavirus does not discriminate, and this further highlights the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.”

Dr. Box and Dr. Weaver have advised Gov. Holcomb that he can resume his normal schedule with vigilance about masking and social distancing.

