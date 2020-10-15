Advertisement

Grandfather of toddler who fell to death from cruise ship pleads guilty

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP, WNDU) - The grandfather of a Granger toddler who fell to her death from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare” for his family.

Eighteen-month-old Chloe Wiegand slipped from his grasp and fell about 150 feet from an open window of Royal Caribbean Cruises' Freedom of the Seas ship in July 2019.

Earlier this year, Anello released a long statement on his attorney’s website explaining his experience from that tragic day. He said “the ship deck was surrounded by a wall of glass” and “at the moment the accident happened, it was as if this wall of protective glass completely disappeared.”

He went on to say that he “wasn’t drinking or dangling her out of a window.” He “just wanted to knock on the glass with her” as they “did so many times before.”

But Anello said he was horribly wrong about their surroundings and he added that “it will always be a constant nightmare every day and every night for the rest of his life.”

Puerto Rico prosecutor Laura Hernández said Thursday that Anello would be sentenced Dec. 10.

Chloe’s father was a South Bend police officer at the time of her death.

