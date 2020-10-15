Advertisement

Freeze Warning goes into effect early Friday

Clearing skies allow temperatures to plummet into the 30s
Freeze Warning in effect Friday morning.
Freeze Warning in effect Friday morning.(WNDU)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Few rain showers on the radar, especially before noon. We’re otherwise dry Thursday with a cold snap of air arriving in Michiana. Wake-up temperatures are in the 60s with afternoon temperatures settling into the middle 50s. A cool breeze and partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT 2-8AM. Clearing skies allow temperatures to plummet into the 30s. Frost likely developing early Friday with a crisp, cool feel to the air. Protect exposed pipes, in-ground sprinkler systems, and sensitive vegetation.

TOMORROW:

A chilly start to the day. You may even need the winter coat! Afternoon highs reach the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance of rain just as high school football games kickoff across Michiana.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Louisville at Notre Dame

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame is currently #4. Will they still be in the top 4 at the end of the season and make the College Football Playoff?

News

Early morning Elkhart shooting sends man to the hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Thursday near Benham & Indiana Avenues in Elkhart.

News

St. Joseph County Health Department faces some push back from church leaders

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
St. Joseph County Health Department faces some push back from church leaders

Crime

Suspect in deadly manhunt was granted an early release from prison in 2019

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Criminal records show Rodney Ross, the 30-year-old man at the center of yesterday's deadly manhunt in South Bend, who shot and injured both a SWAT team officer and a county K-9, was granted an early release from prison in 2019.

Latest News

News

Suspect in manhunt has extensive history with SJCPD

Updated: 14 hours ago
Suspect in manhunt has extensive history with SJCPD

News

Skateboard competition happening in Elkhart this weekend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
One of the organizers, Urban Streetwear screen printing and skate shop in Elkhart, is seeing a business resurgence during the pandemic.

Indiana

8-year-old Riley patient meets runner raising awareness

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An 8-year-old Riley patient got to meet the man who’s running across the country to raise awareness and money for the type of cancer he’s battling.

News

Indiana remains in Stage 5 of reopening plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Indiana will remain in Stage 5 of the reopening plan until November 14th and the face covering requirement will continue as well.

Forecast

Get ready for chilly weather

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
HERE COMES FALL FOR A WHILE... Yes, we've already had some fall-like temperatures at times this season, but this should be the longest stretch we've see. There will be at least a couple of widespread frosts, with the best chances Friday morning and Saturday morning. The actual cold front comes through late tonight, and that will be the start of the cool-down. Most of the time it will stay dry. But there is a chance for scattered lake-effect showers Thursday afternoon and evening...with another chance for showers from late Sunday through Monday and Tuesday...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago