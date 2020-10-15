Freeze Warning goes into effect early Friday

TODAY:

Few rain showers on the radar, especially before noon. We’re otherwise dry Thursday with a cold snap of air arriving in Michiana. Wake-up temperatures are in the 60s with afternoon temperatures settling into the middle 50s. A cool breeze and partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT 2-8AM. Clearing skies allow temperatures to plummet into the 30s. Frost likely developing early Friday with a crisp, cool feel to the air. Protect exposed pipes, in-ground sprinkler systems, and sensitive vegetation.

TOMORROW:

A chilly start to the day. You may even need the winter coat! Afternoon highs reach the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance of rain just as high school football games kickoff across Michiana.

