Former Irish offensive linemen Sam Mustipher promoted to Bears active roster, Alex Bars to make first NFL start

This news comes after offensive guard James Daniels suffered a torn pec and will be out for the season(WNDU)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame captain and offensive lineman Sam Mustipher has been promoted to the Chicago Bears active roster.

This news comes after offensive guard James Daniels suffered a torn pec and will be out for the season.

Mustipher has been with the Bears since 2019 after signing as an undrafted free agent. He had been on the practice squad.

Mustipher is now the third former Golden Domer on the Bears along with offensive lineman Alex Bars and tight end Cole Kmet. Bars will make his first start for the Bears on Sunday against Carolina.

